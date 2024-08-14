Share

Managua, Nicaragua.- The vice president of the National Council of Universities (CNU) of Nicaragua, Almarina Solis, reaffirmed that Cuba shares what it has, not what is left over and described the revolutions of both countries as sisters.

Speaking at the re-launching ceremony of the “Comandante Fidel Moringa Development Program”, Solis highlighted the importance of this initiative, which is being carried out by the National Agrarian University (UNA).

During the ceremony, held in honor of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Comandante Tomás Borge on the 98th and 94th anniversary of their respective birthdays, the academic stressed that the Sandinista government in its new educational strategy “Blessings and Victories” takes into account all types of research.

“It is a central axis of research, here we are not going to be wondering if there is life on Mars, if we can reach other galaxies, no, here we are with the population, with what Nicaragua needs, with the careers that our people need”, she emphasized.

He added that this type of programs such as the Moringa program is what is needed to get the country moving, and called to be united among the universities that make up the CNU, just as the Cuban and Nicaraguan revolutions are united.

The CNU vice-chancellor thanked Cuba for supporting Nicaragua with the Moringa program, a protein plant to which the Commander in Chief dedicated a large part of the last five years of his life.

“It is very important because for us it will reflect a national research strategy and from here important products will come out,” said the vice-rector of the UNA, Luz Adilia Luna.

During the presentation of the program, Professor Nadir Reyes explained that the initiative is aimed at developing new research and new products, mainly in the agro-industry part of the university to develop agribusiness axes with students and the inhabitants of the different communities they will serve.

As part of the ceremony, a video message was presented by the outstanding Cuban scientist Concepción Campa, who highlighted Fidel’s vision in search of alternatives to combat hunger and diseases of humanity.

“This center that you are reopening today is a worthy tribute to his legacy and it means a lot the effort to fulfill his dreams, thank you with all my heart for giving continuity to this thought,” Campa stressed.