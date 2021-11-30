Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has a map to promote its exportable items, one more step toward the expansion of access to foreign markets, government sources informed.

According to Director of Exports of Goods and Services at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Lietsa Peña, this digital platform allows to make visible and offer real-time information on the items exported by Cuba.

She told Granma daily that it is a dynamic and interactive tool that shows the products available per territories and business forms, both in the state and the private sectors.

So far, 669 production enterprises devoted to exports of goods and services have been included, whose information can be consulted at http://mapaexportaciones.mincex.gob.cu, without the need for a password or prior registration, she explained.

The platform is in a continuous improvement and updating process and intends to include all available and useful information on exportable items, such as their origin, exporting enterprises, producers, local projects related to this activity, ports of exit from the country, transportation routes, warehouses and destination, among others.