Havana, Cuba.- Cuba participates in the first regional preparatory meeting for the moment of balance of food systems to achieve the 2030 Agenda, which began today at the FAO Representation. The objective of the meeting is to follow up on the national commitments post-Food Systems Summit. Cuba takes part in this meeting with a delegation […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba participates in the first regional preparatory meeting for the moment of balance of food systems to achieve the 2030 Agenda, which began today at the FAO Representation.

The objective of the meeting is to follow up on the national commitments post-Food Systems Summit. Cuba takes part in this meeting with a delegation headed by Deborah Rivas, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment.

Almost two years after the Food Systems Summit, FAO and the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the World Food Program reinforce their joint and coordinated work with other United Nations agencies, to support countries and advance in favor of the food security and nutrition of the peoples.

The meeting takes place as part of the sixth meeting of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development.

Rivas spoke at the high-level panel on the financing of transformations of food systems, a space in which she stressed that the agri-food sector is a strategic priority for Cuba, which has been endorsed in the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 (PNDES).

She highlighted that the country promotes the implementation of a National Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education (SAN) and recently approved the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security, to grant the municipality a dynamic role within local food systems, and with the participation of government institutions, companies and civil society.

She thanked the contributions of the various agencies, programs and funds of the United Nations System to Cuba, which have substantively supported the implementation of the Plan and the FNS Law.

The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Cuba, Francisco Pichón, also participated in the meeting and met with the Regional Representative of FAO Mario Lubetkin, to analyze the work carried out in Cuba to advance food and nutrition security in a jointly with all agencies.