Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry today highlighted the ties of friendship and solidarity that unite the island with South Sudan, on the occasion of the celebration of the African country’s national holiday.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry stressed on the social network X that both nations maintain the will to continue working to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation.

The independence of South Sudan on July 9, 2011, was the result of a referendum in 2005 in which more than 98 percent of the electorate voted for the separation of the southern region from the composition of Sudan, although some differences with Khartoum persisted that hindered relations between the two countries.

Two years later, the African nation suffered an internal civil war that put national integrity in crisis, however, in 2018 the conflicting parties agreed on peace and an institutional reordering.

General elections are expected to be held in December this year, before the Revitalized Agreement expires in February 2025.

Cuba has thanked South Sudan for the support each year for the resolution presented at the United Nations against the U.S. blockade.