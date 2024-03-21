Havana, Cuba.- Cuba thanked South Sudan for its support each year for the United Nations resolution against the United States blockade, and is willing to strengthen bilateral relations.

The ambassador of Havana in Juba with residence in Addis Ababa, Jorge Lefebre, in conveyed that message from President Miguel Díaz-Canel to his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir Mayardit, during the ceremony for the delivery of credentials held the day before. He also highlighted the ties of friendship that unite the Caribbean island with South Sudan.

As part of the activities in Juba, Lefebre held a meeting with a representation of graduates in Cuba from medicine, pharmacy and veterinary degrees, who expressed their affection and gratitude for the opportunity to study.

During the meeting, Lefebre addressed current issues in Havana and the scholarships awarded by his government each year for more young people from South Sudan to pursue higher education.