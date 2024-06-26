Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today expressed his satisfaction with the release of Australian journalist Julian Assange, imprisoned for showing the world the crimes committed by the United States in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In his profile on X, the Cuban leader wrote: #AssangeFree. The long and cruel punishment imposed on him for his denunciations of imperial crimes will remain in the memory of the people as proof of how little his jailers believe in freedom of the press.

In a similar sense, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, in a message on this social network, described Assange’s release as a victory of the truth, after years of unjust imprisonment and political persecution.

Assange was released Monday and traveled to his native Australia following an agreement with the U.S. government to plead guilty to a felony under the Espionage Act, after spending the last five years of his life in a British prison.

According to WikiLeaks, the release of its founder is the result of a global campaign that involved grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, lawmakers, and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.