Havana, Cuba.- Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned Israel’s bombing of civilian infrastructure in Yemen, which has caused dozens of casualties, including women and children, and stated that these repeated attacks continue to foster instability in the Middle East and violate international law.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, at least 35 people were killed and 131 were injured as a result of the Israeli airstrike.

The organization warned that the raids damaged civilian and residential areas, including homes in the al-Tahrir neighborhood of Sana’a, the capital city, a medical center, and a government complex in the city of al-Jawf.