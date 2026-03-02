Share

Havana. Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed the island’s strong condemnation of the attacks perpetrated on February 28 by Israel and the United States against Iran this Saturday via his social media account, calling them serious violations of sovereignty and international law, especially given that they occurred after meetings on the nuclear program.

The official statement from Havana emphasizes that these irresponsible actions undermine international peace and security. It is noteworthy that the incidents occurred one day after a meeting between Israel and the United States in Geneva to address points of the nuclear agreement, representing a direct violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and its commitment to peace and talks, without external pressure, a commitment reiterated on several occasions by Iranian authorities.

This is the second time such aggression has occurred while talks on the nuclear issue are underway, demonstrating a pattern of escalation that undermines diplomatic efforts. The Cuban position emphasizes that the attacks constitute a clear transgression of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations (UN), fundamental principles of peaceful coexistence among nations.

Given the gravity of the situation, the Cuban government made an urgent appeal to the international community. It called for immediate mobilization to halt the treacherous aggression against Iran, seeking to preserve regional and global stability in the face of acts that defy legality and diplomacy.

The recent air offensive against Tehran comes just months after the military intervention of June 2025, when Israel launched an attack that triggered a massive exchange of missiles and drones. That conflict, known as the “Twelve-Day War,” was marked by direct attacks by the Israeli regime against nuclear facilities, as well as the assassination of military commanders, high-ranking officials, and nuclear scientists along with their families.

The 2025 escalation intensified with the direct intervention of the United States, under the orders of Donald Trump, who bombed three strategic nuclear facilities in the Persian nation.

Although the US president asserted at the time that Iran’s sovereign nuclear program had been “destroyed,” this assessment was questioned even by Washington’s own intelligence agencies. In response to the US aggression, Tehran launched an attack against the largest US military base in the Middle East, located in Qatar.

Although a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Tehran was announced on June 24, 2025, to halt hostilities, the current joint operation by Israel and the United States shatters the relative calm achieved. This new episode of violence reaffirms the policy of systematic aggression against Iranian sovereignty, ignoring the precedents of a war that already demonstrated the Islamic Republic’s capacity to respond to external attacks on its strategic centers.