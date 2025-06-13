Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, issued a message of condemnation for Israel’s attacks against Iran.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the attacks perpetrated by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which irresponsibly raise tensions in the Middle East and endanger international and regional peace and security with unforeseeable consequences.”

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 13, 2025

From his account on the social media platform X, the president asserts that these attacks irresponsibly raise tensions in the Middle East and endanger international and regional peace and security with unforeseeable consequences.

Late Thursday, Israel bombed Iran. The explosions were heard in Tehran, the capital, and also caused fires in several buildings, media reports reported.

For its part, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the death of its commander-in-chief, General Hossein Salami, and other military personnel as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the declaration of a special state of emergency throughout the country after attacking Iran, arguing that a response with missiles and drones is expected in the immediate future.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying that “following an assessment of the situation, it was determined that starting today, Friday, at 3:00 a.m.,” the entire country will transition from so-called full activity to essential activity.

(Sources: @DiazCanelB and RT)