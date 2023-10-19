Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas spoke today with Zhang Jianmin, president of the State Tobacco Monopoly of China.

According to diplomatic sources in Beijing, the meeting allowed the parties to review the current state of bilateral cooperation and upcoming joint actions. The dialogue highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthen their relations and advance in areas of mutual interest.

Cabrisas recently began a working visit to China during which he will co-chair the 30th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade and Financial Relations, which will strengthen ties between both nations, review and project the main topics of mutual interest, including those related to the scientific-technical area and bilateral cooperation.

As part of his agenda, he visited the facilities of the joint venture Biotech Pharmaceutical Limited (PBL), with important results in terms of biotechnological cooperation.

The also Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment visited the headquarters of the JD electronic commerce platform, in which the island has the Excelencias de Cuba Pavilion. Diplomatic sources in China assured that Cabrisas had a productive exchange with that company’s high-level advisor, Li Ge.

Likewise, the Cuban official spoke with Cubans who work at the diplomatic headquarters and in the representative offices of the island in the Asian country.

Cuba and China recently celebrated 63 years of diplomatic ties, but the historical ties date back to the 19th century when the first Chinese citizens arrived in the Antillean country.

According to Qiu Xiaoqi, special representative of the Chinese government for Latin American Affairs, both parties have high mutual political trust; share strategic visions on international relations as well as similar ideals and objectives; and support each other on issues central to their respective fundamental interests.