Havana, Cuba.- The highest representatives of the supreme courts of Cuba and Brazil signed today in Havana the Action Plan of the Cooperation Protocol, signed on March 11, 2010 to promote bilateral collaboration ties.

With the signature of the document, Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the Supreme People’s Court of Cuba, and María Thereza De Assis Moura, minister-president of the Superior Court of Justice of Brazil, ratified the commitment to share experiences, knowledge and best practices in the administration of justice.

According to the Brazilian official, the agreement especially benefits exchanges related to the implementation of electronic justice, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

At the meeting, Ferro explained to the foreign delegation the particularities of the judicial system in Cuba, characterized by its deep-rooted popular character.

He highlighted the strong female presence (more than 82 percent of judges are women) and the important role of young people in the Court System (more than a third), mainly in municipal provincial instances.

He also referred to the direct participation of citizens in the administration of justice, through the figure of lay judges.

As a result of the Action Plan, the first session of a seminar on judicial computerization was also held, which make another important opportunity to continue strengthening the historical, cultural and friendship ties between the two nations.