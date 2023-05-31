Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Authorities, representatives of social and political organizations, diplomats and artists from Cuba and Argentina commemorated the 50th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. At the Kirchner Cultural Center, the Unbreakable Brothers gala brought together members of the Solidarity Movement with Cuba, Grandmothers and Mothers of Plaza de […]

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Authorities, representatives of social and political organizations, diplomats and artists from Cuba and Argentina commemorated the 50th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the Kirchner Cultural Center, the Unbreakable Brothers gala brought together members of the Solidarity Movement with Cuba, Grandmothers and Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, trade unionists, ministers and graduates in Cuba, among others. The event was also attended by representatives of the Union of Cuban Residents and staff of the Cuban embassy.

During the meeting, the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Argentina, Pablo Tettamanti, assured that the ties between the two peoples go beyond political aspects and last over time regardless of eventual decisions by governments.

“Mutual recognition as countries fighting for their sovereignty has always been at the center of our ties. Once again we find ourselves faced with the need to build on the base of solidarity so as to tackle current challenges,” he said. He also indicated that among the things that marked the bilateral ties is the guerrilla fighter Ernesto Guevara (1928-1967), “a symbol of absolute dedication to ideals.”

In turn, the Cuban ambassador Pedro Pablo Prada recalled that both nations reestablished relationships on May 28th, 1973, a few days after the asumption of President Héctor Cámpora (1909-1980), interrupted in 1962 due to pressure from the United States and the Organization of American States.

He also pointed out that Cuba has always defended Argentina’s sovereign right over the Malvinas Islands, while Argentina has repeatedly condemned the blockade and other aggressions by the United States against Cuba.

The diplomat also stressed that the current governments are working to defend regional integration and the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.