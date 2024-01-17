Cuba advocates in NAM for a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, today proposed to the members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to speak out with unity and firmness to demand a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the 19th NAM Summit, the head of Cuban diplomacy advocated for an outcome of the conflict that includes the creation of an independent Palestinian State within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and the return of refugees.

He reiterated the island’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and proposed that the Movement support the urgent sending to the Gaza Strip of an international protection mission, authorized by the United Nations General Assembly, with the mandate to guarantee the security and protection of the civilian population, as well as facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and food.

According to a note from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodríguez expressed his country’s support for the convening of an International Peace Conference with the fundamental purpose of contributing to the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, establishing the sovereign State of Palestine.

Likewise, he affirmed that the island supports the soon entry of the State of Palestine as a Member State of the United Nations and South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Rodríguez reiterated Cuba’s rejection of unilateral coercive measures imposed against several member states of the Movement. He expressed his country’s support for the right to free self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, as well as the exercise of self-determination and independence by Puerto Rico.

In addition, he recognized the unitary position of the NAM against the inclusion of the island in the unilateral list of States sponsoring terrorism.

The Cuban minister wished the greatest success to Uganda, who will assume the presidency of the Movement, and congratulated Azerbaijan for its work as president in the context of a complicated international situation.