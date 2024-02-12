Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, advocated today for a more just, democratic and equitable international order at the World Summit of Governments taking place in Dubai.

Speaking at the forum, Marrero assured that a new international order could ensure decent living standards for current and future generations.

He warned that although humanity has achieved unimaginable scientific-technical potential, never before has the world been so unequal and inequality so deep.

He noted that the current multidimensional crisis the planet is suffering is aggravated by geopolitical conflicts and wars for the control of natural resources that are serious threats to human survival. In this context, he reiterated Cuba’s solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the face of the genocide committed in their territories illegally occupied by Israeli forces.

The Cuban head of government recalled that the summit of the G77 and China held in September 2023, in Havana, under the pro tempore presidency of the Caribbean nation, achieved a substantive debate on the transcendental role that corresponds to science, technology and innovation in today’s enormous development challenges.

He emphasized the importance of digital transformation for the development of people, while highlighting the need for financing for investments, infrastructure, services and technology transfers, which increase the capacity of science, technology and innovation. In this framework, he added, artificial intelligence must be a facilitator and promoter of sustainable development, as well as help promote equality between men and women and the promotion of human rights.

He considered it essential to prevent artificial intelligence and information and communications technologies from being used for criminal purposes, discrimination, hate speech and violence, among other scourges.

The Prime Minister referred to his country’s experiences in the field of science, technology and innovation, which are fundamental pillars of the management of the island’s Government.

The Covid-19 pandemic, he explained, presented a challenge to the strengthening of technological sovereignty in Cuba, especially in the field of health, which managed to develop three national vaccines and two other vaccine candidates.