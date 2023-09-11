Bogota, Colombia.- The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will attend the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, to be held in Havana, Cuba, next Friday and Saturday, official sources reported.

According to government sources, Petro will travel accompanied by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, next Friday and they will go directly to New York to attend the 78th UN General Assembly, to be held on September 17 and 18.

For the first time, Cuba is chairing the G77+China, which brings together 134 UN member countries.

The meeting of heads of state and government convened by Cuba, which holds this year’s pro tempore presidency of the G77+China, will address South-South cooperation on innovation and development issues.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will participate in the meeting. Some presidents have confirmed their attendance, such as the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and of Argentina, Alberto Fernández… as well as Bolivian Luis Arce and Honduran President Xiomara Castrol.

The Cuban government calls the G77+China a forum “for dialogue and coordination” and assumed the presidency of the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations last January.

Since then, Havana has coordinated several meetings such as those of Ministers of Education, Culture and Tourism.