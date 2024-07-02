Share

Santiago de Chile, Chile.- The Chilean-Cuban Interparliamentary Group today delivered a letter to the US embassy in Santiago to demand that it remove the Caribbean country from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism.

“We reaffirm our deep conviction that Cuba does not participate in or sponsor activities contrary to universal values, such as terrorism,” says the letter, signed by more than 30 legislators.

The text adds that the US government’s decision to remove the island from the list of countries that do not fully cooperate with anti-terrorist efforts is a significant step, but not enough.

Remaining on this list has a negative effect on the Cuban economy, affecting banks, financial institutions, companies and investors, warn the Chilean parliamentarians.

This is an unfair designation that, added to the economic, commercial and financial blockade, has serious implications for the lives of Cubans, said Senator Daniel Núñez, one of the signatories of the document.

He recalled that Cuba is a country that has stood out for promoting peace in the world and has also been a guarantor in many peace processes, such as the one that put an end to the conflict in Colombia.

The Inter-Parliamentary Group reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and freedom of international trade and navigation, enshrined in numerous legal instruments.

In this sense, it warns that unilateral coercive measures threaten the development and wellbeing of the population and that is why they call for them to be repealed or rendered ineffective.