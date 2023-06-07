Havana, Cuba.- The Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chum Sounry, reiterated today his country’s support for the Cuban presidency of the Group of 77+China. Sounry ratified the Kingdom’s position when receiving the Cuban ambassador, Liurka Rodríguez, to whom he assured the full support and full cooperation with […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chum Sounry, reiterated today his country’s support for the Cuban presidency of the Group of 77+China.

Sounry ratified the Kingdom’s position when receiving the Cuban ambassador, Liurka Rodríguez, to whom he assured the full support and full cooperation with Cuba in her management at the head of the intergovernmental mechanism made up of 134 countries from Latin America, Africa and South Asia.

The senior Cambodian official also highlighted the high level of agreement at the multilateral level between the two nations, and exchanged favorable impressions with the Cuban diplomat on the progress of bilateral ties, with emphasis on the areas of agriculture, health and sports.

Rodríguez, for his part, referred to the main purposes of Cuba’s management at the head of the G77 + China, aimed at promoting compliance with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, even in the midst of a complex international context.

The Cuban ambassador also thanked the invariable position of the Kingdom in favor of the end of the United States intensified blockade and of the exclusion of Cuba from the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

Both Sounry and Rodríguez also reviewed the active agenda of the last few weeks, when delegations from the Ministry of Agriculture, the University of Sports and the Federation of Cuban Women, among others, were received in Phnom Penh.