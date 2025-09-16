Share

Havana, Cuba.- Carolina Cerqueira, president of the Angolan National Assembly, concluded an official visit to Cuba today, focused on strengthening interparliamentary ties.

According to a report today in X by the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Homero Acosta, secretary of the island’s legislative branch, went to bid farewell to Cerqueira at José Martí International Airport in Havana.

During her stay in Cuba, the parliamentary leader was received at the Palace of the Revolution by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who thanked Angola for its support in the struggle of the largest of the Antilles against the US blockade.

Cerqueira held official talks with her Cuban counterpart, Esteban Lazo, and participated in the signing of interparliamentary cooperation agreements.

The President of the Angolan National Assembly also met with executives and scientists from the Finlay Vaccine Institute and laid a wreath in honor of National Hero José Martí in Revolution Square.