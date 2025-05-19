Share

New York, United States.- A day of reflection and inspiration takes place in the United States and other parts of the world to celebrate the centennial of the birth of African-American civil rights leader Malcolm X.

“May 19, 2025 marks the centennial of the birth of el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz. One hundred years of a life and a legacy that have captivated, moved, motivated, and inspired millions of people around the world,” stated the official website of the center that bears his name in New York City.

“Join us for Malcolm 100: a series of events of celebration, reflection, and community building, held around the world, to commemorate Malcolm’s legacy and the impact he continues to have on our world, both then and now,” the statement added.

Born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925, Malcolm X was the leader of the Nation of Islam, a religious and political organization that promoted Black empowerment and self-defense, according to historical accounts.

For scholars, his powerful speeches and writings challenged the status quo and demanded an end to racial oppression, while his message of self-determination and pride resonated with millions of people around the world.