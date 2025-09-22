Cuba pays tribute to Malcolm X on 100th anniversary of his birth

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the delegation he leads to the UN General Assembly attended Riverside Church in Harlem, New York, to pay tribute to the African-American leader Malcolm X on the centenary of his birth.

The foreign minister delivered a message of tribute and solidarity. By honoring this outstanding figure, Cuba also pays tribute to the people of the United States, especially its African-American community.

Malcolm X was a prominent African-American leader and activist, committed to the struggle for civil rights and the difficult process of liberation and decolonization of the peoples of Africa. This process attracted so much attention from the United Nations, with which Cuba identified and actively supported with clear positions within the UN and acts of solidarity.

Sixty-five years ago, in the Harlem neighborhood itself, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz stayed at the then Hotel Theresa when he attended the 15th session of the General Assembly, an occasion on which he had the privilege of meeting and interacting with Malcolm X.