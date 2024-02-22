Cuba pays tribute to Malcolm X on the anniversary of his assassination

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel this Wednesday remembered Malcolm X, defender of human rights and freedom of African Americans in the United States, on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of his murder.

The head of state assured on the social network X that Cuba pays tribute to the memory of the one who challenged the (American) empire from its core, with devastating oratory that inspired protests and rebellions against racism, exploitation and the interference of the United States in other nations.

Malcolm X was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 19, 1925 with the given name Malcolm Little, which he later changed to X in allusion to the unknown surname of the slaves who arrived in American territory.

Considered one of the most prolific leaders of the African-American movements in the northern country, Malcolm X became a very influential figure in the history of the United States, as American writer Rosemari Mealy, author of the book Fidel & Malcom X: Memories of a Meeting, once told Prensa Latina.

Mealy assured in 2022 that the teachings inherited from him are like tools of liberation, and that with words and actions he demonstrated that men cannot be dehumanized because of the color of their skin.

In her book, Mealy recounted the black leader’s welcome to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and the island’s delegation attending the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). Fidel Castro and his companions were invited by Malcolm X to stay at the Theresa Hotel, owned by an African-American friend in Harlem, where he assured them they would be received with open hearts and arms.

On February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, Malcolm X was addressing an auditorium when he was shot in the chest at least 16 times.