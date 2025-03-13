Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 17th edition of the Global Youth Summit of the International Telecommunication Union has come to a close after several days of discussion about the advancement of young people in the digital realm.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Ministry of Communications of Cuba, the event sought to take advantage of the potential of young minds in driving the digital transformation of societies, economies, and environments.

It provided a platform for an open and inclusive conversation and the sharing of insights that foster the use of these technologies for the benefit of humanity and the advancement of societies.

The summit was held in person and was attended by ITU representatives, Generation Connect Youth ambassadors, and young guests from the United Nations and other affiliated organizations.

Over the course of three days, the summit participants addressed cybersecurity, the transformation of societies and economies through digitalization, and the growing vulnerability to cyber threats.

In this regard, they discussed strategies to proactively address online threats, share essential skills for internet safety, and foster a solid cybersecurity framework over time.

They also organized a networking event aimed at promoting and encouraging the implementation of projects and initiatives led by young people within the exhibition space.

The Global Youth Summit provided a favorable context for ITU members, United Nations agencies, and other policymakers to gain a comprehensive and up-to-date understanding of the requirements in the field of ICT, which is essential for empowering young people in all regions of the world and across all sectors.

The event concludes with a report that will gather the perspectives, innovative ideas and obstacles encountered by various regions.

This report will serve as a roadmap for aligning national, regional, and global digital strategies.