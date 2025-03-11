Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is hosting from today the ITU Global Youth Summit, aimed at empowering the younger generations in the field of digital technology by putting them at the forefront of discussions and decision-making.

The event, organized by the International Telecommunication Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications of Cuba, will take place until the 13th as a platform for discussing topics such as digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and the best ways to bridge digital gaps.

The Deputy Minister of Communications of Cuba, Ernesto Rodríguez, stated that for three days, the nation will be the focal point of a global social initiative – creating a digital future for all young people, based on their ideas, proposals, and expertise.

According to Rodríguez, this collaborative effort represents not only a technological objective, but also a cultural one.

The Global Youth Summit’s program includes panels focused on how information and communication technologies are transforming telehealth, promoting responsible listening habits, and tackling mental health issues across all age groups.

It will be held in person and will bring together ITU members, Generation Connect Youth envoys, as well as young guests from the United Nations and other related organizations.

As a conclusion to the meeting, a comprehensive report will be prepared, encompassing the viewpoints, innovative ideas, and obstacles encountered by the different regions.