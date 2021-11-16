Washington, United States.- The White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated the United States will continue to be committed to supporting those who promote regime change in Cuba.

In a statement, Mr. Sullivan lashed out at measures taken by the Cuban government to avoid chaos and destabilization in the country, which on Monday 15 celebrated the restart of in-person school year and the opening of its borders to tourism after 20 months confronting with Covid-19.

According to Sullivan, in spite of failing the opposition march called for Nov. 15, the United States will continue to support those Cubans who search for fundamental freedoms and a democratic and prosperous society.

To Havana, the major roadblock to its development is precisely the blockade imposed by Washington more than 60 years ago, tightened by 243 measures adopted under Donald Trump´s administration and still remain unchanged by President Joe Biden.

The Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez assured his country has lived a calm day and described the destabilizing attempts to generate chaos in Cuba as a defeat to the United States.

Several countries, including the United States, have shown their supports for Cuba at a time discredit campaigns and maneuvers against Cuba continue to ramp up.

US cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and in Hartford (Connecticut) there were demonstrations supporting the Cuban Revolution, and in which they demonstrated the US people´s rejection to the Joe Biden administration´s policy towards Cuba.