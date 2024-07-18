Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said Wednesday that the new measures implemented to non-state management forms are not a crusade against them, but seek to correct, reorient and lead.

According to the Head of Government, the norms ratify the precepts of the Constitution of the Republic and aim to ensure that each economic actor plays the role that corresponds to it.

Speaking at the third ordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), he explained that the regulations will make it possible to correct the distortions generated by gaps in previous regulations and violations of what was established.

He stressed that the measures, which include six decrees laws, two decrees and 17 resolutions of different Ministries, establish changes in the legal framework for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and that the municipalities must encourage all economic actors to pay taxes for territorial development.

Marrero Cruz informed that the norms regulating local development projects will be updated and that a new policy for the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers is being worked on.

He also informed that it was approved to order the import and export nomenclatures, to condition the service to the certificate of no tax debts, to implement the collection and payment of the non-state management forms from accounts in Cuban banks and to declare the origin of the funds.

Regarding the increase in domestic production, with emphasis on the use of installed capacities, the Cuban Prime Minister pointed out that in order to encourage this, the payment of tariffs on imports of raw materials and intermediate goods has been reduced by 50 percent for all economic agents. He also referred to the public policies and social programs that benefit the Cuban people, despite the complex situation that the country is going through.

He emphasized that the government continues to monitor issues such as demographic dynamics, the Comprehensive Policy for Children, Adolescents and Young People, the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, the National Program for the Advancement of Women and the Program for the Revaluation of Rural Areas.

Marrero Cruz added that in the second half of this year, Cuba’s priorities will be the policy of monetary, price and fiscal control, the promotion of national production and supply to the population, the increase in foreign exchange earnings, the diversification of exports and the improvement of the socialist state enterprise.