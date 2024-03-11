Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation from the Biocubafarma Group completed this Friday an extensive agenda of tours of various centers in Hungary of interest for the biotechnology industry, which included the companies Richter Gdeon Nyrt, Egis Gyogyszergyár and FluArf.

The delegation also visited the new facilities of the University of Debrecen dedicated to Biotechnology and the Faculty of Science and Technology, and held meetings at the Technological University with directors of different research centers.

The Cuban specialists were received at the Hungarian Export Development Agency, where they received a comprehensive explanation about Hungary’s levels of foreign sales in different spheres.

During the meeting, the Cuban side presented the activities developed by BioCubaFarma to obtain advanced technology medicines and the positive results of the research projects being carried out.

The first vice president of Biocubafarma, Eulogio Pimentel, conveyed his gratitude to the Hungarian counterparts and his conviction that the meetings held will favor the development and strengthening of cooperation between the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry and Hungarian institutions and companies.

The work program of the Cuban delegation included visits to important institutions and companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sphere, both regarding the production of medicines and scientific research.

Biocubafarma is a Cuban business group founded on November 27, 2012 to obtain high-tech medicines, equipment and services aimed at improving the health of the Cuban people and the generation of exportable goods and services.