The German socialist party Die Linke (The Left) recognized the solidarity work done by Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical contingent, whose members support the fight against Covid-19 in dozens of countries, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

Berlin, Germany.- The German socialist party Die Linke (The Left) recognized the solidarity work done by Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical contingent, whose members support the fight against Covid-19 in dozens of countries, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

In a statement approved during its 7th Congress, the socialist party highlighted the work done by those brigades specialized in disaster and epidemic situations, founded in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and sent during the last 10 months to some 40 nations.

The political party was grateful to Cuba for the care provided to people affected by Covid-19 globally and described the brigades’ missions as successful.

Die Linke recently expressed support to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to the members of the Henry Reeve medical contingent.

In addition, the party condemned the increase in aggressions to Cuba during the administration of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and demanded the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington for almost six decades.