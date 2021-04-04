Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Saturday recognized the country’s progress in Covid-19 vaccination thanks to the government’s efforts to enhance processes and collaboration between state-run institutions and the people.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Saturday recognized the country’s progress in Covid-19 vaccination thanks to the government’s efforts to enhance processes and collaboration between state-run institutions and the people.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez stated that the first cycle of phase III of Soberana 02 vaccine candidate concluded in a shorter period than other world advanced immunization projects.

The ‘inclusion stage’ ended with 44,010 people in 19 days; in less time and with larger samples than similar studies in the world, Rodríguez tweeted.

On March 31, the Finlay Vaccine Institute announced that all volunteers in phase III of Soberana 02 candidate, the first one in Latin America to be tested at that level, received their first dose, thus marking the end of the first phase.

Since last March 8, phase III was conducted in eight municipalities of Havana, the province that has reported the highest numbers of infections in a fresh outbreak.