Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban immunogen Abdala, the first against COVID-19 developed and produced in Latin America, is crucial in the national vaccination campaign recently launched in Mexico.

The vaccine developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Cuba), whose efficacy was duly proven in that North American country, will cover most of the doses to be applied in the immunization process that began on Monday, assured Ruy López Ridaura, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

According to information from the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, the official also stated that the results of the studies on Abdala were presented to the specialists of the Ministry of Health, who proved the high efficacy of this product to prevent serious complications of COVID-19.

The campaign, which will run until March 2024, complies with the recommendations of the World and Pan American Health Organizations to include vaccination against COVID-19 in the seasonal campaign to prevent influenza, said the Mexican government.

Abdala has an efficacy of 92.13 percent (%), 88.99 % and 92.33 %, to mild, moderate and severe clinical forms of the disease, respectively.

It is indicated for specific active immunization against SARS-CoV-2 infection (virus causing COVID-19), also in children from the age of five.