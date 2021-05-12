Camagüey, Cuba.- Exactly 37,800 doses of the Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala are currently available to Public Health personnel at the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the province.

The immunization process against SARS-CoV-2 includes in this 1st phase the students of the University of Medical Sciences of Camagüey, who are in the front-line in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba’s largest province.

Three doses every 14 days is the measure of the medical process, which will be extended to professionals working in the Amalia Simoni and Military Hospitals, where Covid-19 patients are treated.

The information provided by Reynaldo Pons, Director of Public Health in the territory, explains that there are 42 vaccination sites and 51 vaccination rooms, distributed in the 13 municipalities of the region.

The personnel in charge of the application of Abdala has received training for the implementation of the process, during which 4,500 people are expected to be vaccinated daily in a territory with about 800,000 inhabitants.