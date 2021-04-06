Havana, Cuba- The national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported on Tuesday four deaths and 1030 positive samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, for a total of 81,640 diagnoses and 440 fatalities since the beginning of the disease in the nation.

In a TV briefing, the specialist informed that at the end of yesterday there were 25,468 patients admitted, of which 3,640 were suspected, 16,555 were under epidemiological surveillance and 5,273 were confirmed.

Havana reported 437 cases. It was followed by Matanzas with 161 and Granma with 114 . Other provinces like Sancti Spiritus and Santiago de Cuba were reporting high number of infections.