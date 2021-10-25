Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba today reported 1,210 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and nine deaths in the last hours due to complications from this pandemic.

Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 946,960 patients with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 8,91 deaths.

The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained in his daily press conference that 24,780 samples were analyzed to identify the presence of SARS-Cov-2, for a total of 10,385,213 since the arrival of the disease in the country.