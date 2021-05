Cuba reported 1,129 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba confirmed today 1,129 new people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 11 deaths on Tuesday, due to complications from the pandemic.

In this way, the Caribbean nation accumulates 136 thousand 628 patients diagnosed with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and 912 fatalities from the disease.