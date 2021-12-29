Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s government on Tuesday passed new measures to strengthen border surveillance and increase active research ahead of the increased Covid-19 cases reported in the country.

According to a report from the national news, these new measures also seek to increase epidemiological surveillance in labs and healthcare centers.

Cuba´s Public Health Minister (MINSAP, in Spanish) José Ángel Portal said that the confirmed cases diagnosis jumped to 34.8% in the end of last week, with highest incidence in Havana.

Faced with this situation, the Cuban president urged to reinforce health protocols in all provinces.

At another time, experts agreed upon the need to tighten the hygienic-sanitary measures as well as primary health care.

Cuba has reported 145 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths, while 623 patients are being hospitalized.

Cuba has so far confirmed 44 Omicron people, rated by the WHO of variant of concern.