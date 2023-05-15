Havana, Cuba.- The 2023 Hematology Congress begins today in Cuba, where results and novelties in the field of immunology, transfusion and regenerative medicine will be presented. More than 500 participants from about 15 countries will attend the event, which will take place until Friday at the Havana Convention Center. Among the objectives of the conclave […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 2023 Hematology Congress begins today in Cuba, where results and novelties in the field of immunology, transfusion and regenerative medicine will be presented.

More than 500 participants from about 15 countries will attend the event, which will take place until Friday at the Havana Convention Center. Among the objectives of the conclave are establishing consensus and exchanging work protocols related to the diagnosis and treatment of malignant diseases, since there are certain difficult conditions for Cuba and the world in the post-Covid-19 context.

A specific theme in the congress will be the care and diagnosis of Childhood Acute Leukemia, a disease that is experiencing an increase in Cuba. The conclave includes symposiums on Multiple Myeloma, Hematology Nursing and Emergency Medicine.

The event also includes the presentation of the results of the immunomodulatory action of Biomodulin-T and its effects on other diseases; the treatment of patients with Covid-19 with the peptides and monoclonal antibodies Itulizumab, Nimotuzumab and Jusvinza; and the progress of Phase I clinical trial of the treatment of lung lesions after Covid-19 in patients with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial pneumonia.