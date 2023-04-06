Havana, Cuba.- The second day of the First International Congress of Comparative and Constitutional Law will meet today at the National Hotel in Havana. Organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana, the event seeks the exchange of knowledge and experiences of academics, researchers and other legal professionals from different latitudes. Through […]

