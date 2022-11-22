Beijing, China.- The upcoming visit of the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will boost the development of bilateral ties, given the relationship between China and Cuba as “good friends, good comrades and good brothers.” Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a press conference, that the trip will also push […]

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a press conference, that the trip will also push forward the traditional friendship and brotherly cooperation of the two nations.

She stressed that Díaz-Canel will be the first dignitary from Latin America and the Caribbean to arrive in China after the 20th congress of the Communist Party of China in October.

Mao added that Beijing and Havana maintain close coordination on regional and global issues, and constitute a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance between socialist and developing states.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry previously confirmed the visit of the President of Cuba between November 24th and 26th at the invitation of Xi Jinping and in the context of an international tour with stops in Algeria, Russia and Turkey.

Although details of the agenda have not yet been released, it is expected that during the talks the parties will review the state of bilateral ties and plan new actions to strengthen them further in the future.