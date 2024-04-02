Havana, Cuba.- BioHabana 2024 begins today at the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero, in the Cuban province of Matanzas, with the participation of more than 1,300 delegates and representatives from 25 countries.

The event will be aimed at exchanging experiences on the interconnection of innovation ecosystems at a global level and will become a space for the construction of collaboration networks between scientists, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, and businessmen.

The inauguration of an exhibition fair will mark the opening, while from Tuesday there will be symposiums on cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and other brain treatments, infectious and autoimmune diseases, and one on medical technology and industry 4.0.

More than 400 presentations will be discussed at the event with topics linked to innovation in business models, agricultural biotechnology, academia-business collaboration and regulatory science, in addition to signing agreements and business rounds.

Sponsored by the BioCubaFarma Business Group and the Cuban Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Medical Technology Industry Group, the event will be an opportunity to analyze the new revolution in the sciences of the 21st century and the lessons left during Covid-19 in the country.