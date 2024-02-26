Havana, Cuba.- The 24th Habano Festival begins today in Havana, despite economic difficulties and other setbacks.

This meeting, scheduled until March 1, has the attention not only of cigar smokers in the world, but also of producers and professionals in the industrial sector related to this product.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and trade restrictions imposed on the island by the United States as part of the blockade, the meeting was not cancelled, and sought digital formulas to continue its relationship with those who serve cigars on the planet.

This edition has an impact on more than a thousand people from about 70 countries, in person, and a good part of people with follow-up of the appointment electronically.

A press conference, the opening of the Trade Fair, and different meetings of the organizers are part of the first day, with the usual headquarters at the Havana Convention Palace.

Like other years, the Festival also has scheduled visits by delegates to plantations in the west of the island and to twisting factories. It also includes the Habanos World Challenge Contest, as well as samples related to cigars such as utensils, humidors, and works of art.

This year, the brands honored are Quai D Orsay and Trinidad (55th Anniversary), very special and in demand by demanding smokers. International Seminar, Habanos Moments, keynote talks, tastings and various meetings, are also part of the program.