Almost 70% of Cubans have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- A total of 7,810,402 citizens (69.8 percent of the vaccine-eligible population) have completed their anti-Covid-19 scheme in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health informed on Wednesday.

At least, 10,036,001 people have received one dose, 9,035,413 a second dose, and 7,381,901 a third shot, the Ministry’s website reported.

The total number of shots with the Cuban-made Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccines in Cuba amounted to 26,453,315. A booster dose is being administrated in health professionals and BioCubaFarma workers.

In addition to having three anti-Covid-19 vaccines authorized for use in emergencies, Cuba has two other candidates: Soberana 01 and Mambisa (CIGB-669).

The latter is one of the 10 vaccines globally developed to be administered nasally.

Cuba was the first country on the planet to initiate a mass anti-Covid-19 immunization campaign in children aged 2-18 with the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, in a three-dose scheme with a time gap of 28 days between each (0-28-56).