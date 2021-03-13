Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday acknowledged the work being done by young people who are supporting the fight against Covid-19 as part of the country’s efforts against the pandemic.

‘Dear young people, I feel nostalgia of my years in the court. And much admiration when I see you supporting your country on the front line of sacrifice for everyone’s health. Thanks for being. We will see each other soon. You are #PatriaYVida. #PatriaOMuerte’, the president tweeted.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel reaffirmed, #PatriaYVida are these students from the University of Sport, who were in the red zone and isolation centers, assisting the elderly and parentless children. They are attacking their Moncada Garrison and are winning #PatriaOMuerte #CubaViva.

On Friday, Diaz-Canel visited the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences of Physical Culture and Sports, where he met with students who are fighting Covid-19, and learned about their research projects and social work in the community.