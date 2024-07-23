Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero considered that the island’s country brand has its origins in the wars for independence from Spanish colonialism.

The Cuban trademark is related to the image that accompanied our mambises (fighters) in the wars of independence, with the insignia used in their clothing by officers and soldiers of the heroic Liberation Army, said Marrero.

While it is common in the world to put the design of the country’s trademark out to tender and award the task to one of the big advertising agencies, ours took a unique course, he said, referring to this characteristic.

In the National Hotel of this capital, the head of government presided over the official institution of the National Brand Council of Cuba, the authority authorized to decide on the use of this mark and to exercise its promotion, protection, management, control and defense.

The fact that it has been present in the history, society, culture and politics of the nation gives it an advantage when it comes to positioning this mark, he stressed.

Talking about the country’s brand implies a review of the country’s principles, values, cultural heritage and unique qualities. For all these reasons, he said, they are condensed in this official sign, which is indicative of our identity.

Still, we remember with special pride the image in the pockets of the white coats of the medical personnel who helped fight the Covid-19 pandemic in countless countries, he said.

They were the best ambassadors of this official mark that showed the world the origin of these men and women and the strength of a country that shares what it has, not what it has to spare, he said.

For the Prime Minister, “in the effort to position the country, it is necessary to articulate the work of all economic, social and political actors” with the aim of building a competitive identity.

Let us remember that, in a globalized and highly competitive environment, the goal is to standardize the concept of nation among the most diverse audiences, whether at the individual, group or societal level, he said.

He also said that “such articulation is only possible with a strategy whose fundamental purpose is to communicate a coherent image of Cuba inside and outside its borders, and to help our people make it their own”.

On the other hand, he warned against the interpretation of the term “country brand”, which in his opinion is the result of “a complex and challenging process” to strategically manage the qualities of each state.

This representation, he said, is very important in the effort to “gain visibility, credibility and confidence” to boost exports, attract foreign investment, promote tourism offers, organize events, promote brands, products and services, “as well as promote national culture and identity”.