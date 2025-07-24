Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Youth Art Fund (YAF) and UNICEF Cuba are organizing the second edition of the National Music Contest, which will run until September 30, 2025.

The event is a chance to encourage creative endeavors that foster the spiritual development, creativity, and self-expression of adolescents, in the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The invitation is directed towards young musicians, aged between 12 and 18, who have either received formal musical training or are self-taught, and who reside in Cuba.

The contestants must present a video showcasing their solo performance of a selection of musical compositions, which can be entire compositions, movements within compositions, original compositions, musical pieces, or spontaneous musical creations.

To apply, the teenagers must fill out an online application form, which can be found on the FAJ website.

They must also attach a standard format document of consent, signed by their legal guardian, and a brief biography.

The contest features three age groups: 12 and 13 years old, 14 and 15 years old, and 16 to 18 years old.

The jury will consist of renowned national and foreign musicians, music educators, and representatives from FAJ and UNICEF Cuba, who will present three awards, one for each category.

The awards will encompass the full funding of each winner’s participation, along with an accompanying adult, in a seven-day creative exchange program in Havana.

The program will feature activities, rehearsals, and workshops, and will culminate with a concert at the Theater of the National Museum of Fine Arts of Cuba, in Havana.

The contest is designed to foster the development of inclusive environments and opportunities that promote the realization of the right of children and adolescents to freely engage in cultural activities and artistic pursuits.