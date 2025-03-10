Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Martian Association of Cuban Residents in Panama has convened its 13th National Meeting, which will focus on the condemnation of the United States’ embargo against the island.

The purpose of the meeting, as stated in the invitation, is to safeguard the unity, cultural heritage, and national identity of the Caribbean nation among its citizens in Panama.

Furthermore, the gathering scheduled for March 30 at the Panamanian Teachers’ Hall is aimed at deepening the ties of friendship among the diaspora and foster unity within the community.

The participants will discuss the Association’s commitment to the advancement of the Cuban economy and the protection of the island. They will also demand that Washington remove Cuba from the list of states allegedly supporting terrorism.

The Martian Association of Cuban Residents in Panama has been a driving force behind efforts to lift the embargo, such as organizing caravans and providing humanitarian aid to Havana during times of natural disasters and the consequences of the U.S. economic war on the country.

Led by Humberto Pérez, this group is one of the most active on social media, a platform that serves as a counter to the White House and its allies’ attempts to undermine the political and constitutional order in Cuba.