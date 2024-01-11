Havana, Cuba.- The Martí Association of Cuban Residents in Panama (Amcrp) today called the 12th meeting of that group, to be held on February 4 in Panama City.

The president of the organization, Humberto Pérez, explained that the event is a call to strengthen unity and participation in Cuba’s economic development as well as the ties of brotherhood between members of the diaspora and their families.

According to Pérez, the defense of national culture and its traditions will also be another axis of the meeting.

It will also be a space for reflection on the activities developed since the 11th Meeting in 2022, especially the initiatives to condemn the United States blockade of the Caribbean country.

In Panama, Cuban residents have been protagonists of more than a dozen caravans to repudiate Washington’s hostile policy and also managed the compilation and shipments to Havana of medical supplies distributed in the health system, in cooperation with the sociocultural project Cabildo Quisicuaba.

Last year, a delegation from the Martí Association of Cuban Residents in Panama participated in the 6th Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Meeting held in Venezuela, and also in the 4th Conference The Nation and Emigration, in Cuba.

In these exchanges, they discussed the island’s ties with its compatriots abroad and the prospects for that relationship.

Cuba advocates the strengthening of ties with its nationals residing in other countries in terms of the defense of its sovereignty, and promotes policies that stimulate greater participation of these in the processes of cultural and socioeconomic development that take place in most of the Antilles.