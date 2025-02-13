The 19th International Pedagogy Congress comes to a close today in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Officials from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health met on Wednesday with representatives of the French embassy and the French Development Agency (FDA), with the goal of expanding collaboration in healthcare.

In this context, the parties discussed the development of a project aimed at strengthening the capacities of three Cuban health institutions.

French ambassador Laurent Burin des Roziers emphasized the role of Cuban medical professionals in this project, which is crucial for the collaboration between both countries.

Alexia Levesque, the regional head of the FDA, declared that Cuba is among the countries that this organization can support and strengthen through tangible projects that contribute to the ongoing work in the field of healthcare.

Levesque was also interested in the country’s relationship with neighboring nations in the field of health, particularly in the realm of nephrology.

The project encompasses the Abelardo Buch López Nephrology Institute – venue of the meeting -, the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, and the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

According to Yamilé García, the director of the Nephrology Institute, the collaborative effort has three aspects, depending on the specific fields involved.

In the case of Nephrology, there is evidence of a beneficial effect on the entire network of services in the country.

García argued that this has opened up the prospect of revitalizing the most advanced hemodialysis technology, which involves the use of artificial kidneys or dialysis machines to mimic the function of the kidneys in cases of acute kidney failure.

The European Union, the FDA, the French embassy, and the Cuban Ministry of Public Health are working together to support the development of three health institutions on the island through a project that includes investments in the treatment of certain diseases.