Havana, Cuba.- In a letter published in the Granma newspaper, the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, congratulated the Revolutionary Navy, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

He stressed that the history of the institution reflects the participation of its members in various combat missions, in the training of personnel and the improvement of the Caribbean nation’s defensive capacity.

He added that, together with the exemplary behavior of its members, the Navy has earned the confidence of the people.

The Army general also evoked the 66th anniversary of the uprising in Cienfuegos, in the south-central part of the country, where in 1957 sailors committed to the insurgent process faced, together with the people, the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958).

“On this new anniversary, we pay tribute to all those who fell in the line of duty and to the protagonists of the Cienfuegos actions, many of whom offered their lives in the epic attempt to conquer the freedom of the homeland,” he stressed.

Raul Castro called on the Cuban Navy to continue to make real what the historic leader, Fidel Castro, said: “May this always be a navy of the Homeland or Death!

The Revolutionary Navy is part of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), established by Law 600, promulgated on October 16, 1959 in its article seven.

It is composed of regular forces and militias of territorial troops, created from national institutions related to the maritime, port and nautical branches.