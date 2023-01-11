Panama City, Panama.- The University of Panama (UP) will dedicate the International Summer School to Cuba this year, it was learned today during a visit to the institution by the island’s ambassador, Víctor Cairo. The diplomat was received by the rector of the main public high education center, Eduardo Flores, in a preparatory meeting for […]

Panama City, Panama.- The University of Panama (UP) will dedicate the International Summer School to Cuba this year, it was learned today during a visit to the institution by the island’s ambassador, Víctor Cairo.

The diplomat was received by the rector of the main public high education center, Eduardo Flores, in a preparatory meeting for the sixth edition of this important academic and cultural event, which from March 20 to 24 will address issues concerning all areas of knowledge.

Regarding his talks with Flores, the representative of the Caribbean country highlighted the interest in continuing to strengthen bilateral ties in the teaching and scientific sectors between the UP and the University of Havana.

We also value the possibility of expanding and signing agreements to strengthen ties between the Raúl Roa García Institute of Foreign Relations of Cuba and the Faculty of International Relations of the UP, he added.

During the talks, the rector stressed the role played by the UP in the political history of the Central American country and in the region, while praising the historic ties that unite the peoples of Panama and Cuba.

Accompanied by Ricardo Him, vice-rector for extension of the UP, Cairo toured emblematic facilities and spaces of the institution, including the Paraninfo auditorium, where they recalled moments of the historic stay and presence in the year 2000 of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

They also paid tribute to the National Hero, José Martí, in the bust that honors his memory at the Faculty of Economics, the work of the Cuban sculptor, José Fuster.

He also visited the Faculty of Economics and next to the bust of the eminent Cuban scientist Carlos J. Finlay, learned from Dean Oris Lam the meaning and traditions of future doctors around the park that also bears the name of the discoverer of the transmitting agent of the yellow fever and its contributions to saving lives during the construction of the Panama Canal.