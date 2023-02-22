Vientiane, Laos.- Laos and Cuba took another step to strengthen friendship and cooperation on Tuesday, during a meeting between Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Baykhan Khattiya and Cuban Ambassador Enna Viant. To join efforts to improve people-to-people contacts and move towards a new level in bilateral relations in general, particularly in the sphere that […]

To join efforts to improve people-to-people contacts and move towards a new level in bilateral relations in general, particularly in the sphere that she attends, the Lao minister urged to foster the long-standing collaboration provided by Cuba to her country.

The head of the Cuban diplomatic mission expressed her satisfaction with the increase in cooperation in matters of labor and social security and exchanged criteria with Khattiya about the ministry she heads.

Viant also explained to her hostess the parliamentary electoral process in Cuba, which will culminate on March 26, and offered a thorough explanation about the composition, representativeness, and level reached by the current candidates for deputies.

In recent days, the Cuban ambassador paid courtesy visits to the general director of Lao National Television, Amkha Vongmeunka, and to the editor-in-chief of the Vientiane Times newspaper, Thonglor Duangsavanah.

Last week, the member of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and president of the Women’s Union, Inlavanh Keobouphanh, visited Cuba.