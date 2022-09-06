Vientiane, Laos.- Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal and his Laotian counterpart Bounleua Phandanouvong on Monday signed in Vientiane a 2022-2025 cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries. The document was signed after the official talks between Phandanouvong and Peñalver Portal, who arrived in Laos to complete the third […]

Vientiane, Laos.- Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal and his Laotian counterpart Bounleua Phandanouvong on Monday signed in Vientiane a 2022-2025 cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

The document was signed after the official talks between Phandanouvong and Peñalver Portal, who arrived in Laos to complete the third and last stage of his tour of Indochinese countries, which previously included Vietnam and Cambodia.

The Cuban deputy foreign minister began his activities in Vientiane, with a meeting with Chaleun Yiapahoeur, vice-president of the National Assembly (Parliament) and head of the Association of Friendship with Cuba, on Sunday.

The visitor granted his host the Solidarity Order and the 60th anniversary commemorative seal bestowed by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in recognition of the solidarity trajectory and the unconditional attachment to the defense of the Cuban Revolution.

During his first day here, Peñalver Portal also visited the Phanphet company, which specialized in producing rice and other foodstuffs; the Pha That Luang stupa, and the Wat Sisaket Temple.

In June, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (PPRL), held a videoconference in which they highlighted the increasingly consistent relations of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.